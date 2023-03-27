Sunday, March 26, 2023

Avoiding payload problems: How much can I tow?

By Video Editor
How much can I tow? Avoiding payload problems.

By Cheri Sicard
If you have ever wondered: How much can I realistically tow?—wonder no more.

The team from Keep Your Daydream (KYD – one of our reader favorite RV YouTube channels) is here to help with the video.

How much you can tow is about far more than the tow capacity. Other factors come into play. Ignoring them can have dire consequences, as we wrote about earlier this year when one RVer managed to break the frame on his new truck!

How much can I tow?

Towing capacity is frequently misunderstood. Even your truck salesman (or woman) may not know the true towing capacity of your truck. There are so many acronyms and various factors based on the truck, it’s easy to get confused.

To make things worse, truck manufacturers usually promote their highest possible tow rating for an entire class of truck and then put an asterisk that it only applies to a dually truck! Buyer beware.

To know how much RV you can actually tow, we must first address the limitations you’ll likely reach long before you even consider the towing capacity number.

The invaluable video below will break down GVWR, GCVWR, GAWR, UVW (dry weight), payload and, finally, towing capacity.

It also discusses the consequences of towing over the GVWR or GCVWR.

Keep Your Daydream says this is not intended to scare anyone. But rather, after extensive research, these are the situations RVers have shared as common problems.

Fair warning, KYD warns this is probably the most boring video they have EVER produced. But it is also one of the most important. It might just save your RV or your life! Give it a view.

