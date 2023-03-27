Why not use West System Epoxy to adhere components to RV roof?

Dear Dave,

I’ve seen videos of folks using different adhesives to glue down various components on the RV’s roof and other places. Is there any reason why epoxies like West System are not used? I’ve used it extensively on any boats I’ve owned for repairs and construction as well as an adhesive. Works great. So why not on RVs? Thanks. —Mike, 2022 Thor Freedom Elite 24HE

Dear Mike,

I was not familiar with the West System Epoxy so I did some research. It looks like it is a resin/epoxy that is designed for fiberglass repair, which makes sense for boats. There are only a handful of RV manufacturers that use a fiberglass skin, such as Winnebago, Newmar, and some of the highline REV products. Typically the fiberglass skin of those RV roofs does not need to be repaired or reglued, rather, the seams are protected with a flexible component. Anywhere there is a hole cut in the roof and a component installed, like a roof vent, skylight, or water system vent, the space or gap between the component and the roof material needs to be sealed.

West System Epoxy would crack

The West System Epoxy cures hard. With temperature changes and road vibration, it would crack, causing a leak. Flexible sealants such as the Dicor Self-Leveling Lap Sealant or Heng’s NuFlex 311 are used as they adhere to fiberglass and the plastic of the component but have enough elasticity to expand and contract with temperature changes.

You probably saw several videos on sealing not only these components but also the front cap to roof material, roof to sidewall, and roof to backwall. Most front caps are a hard molded fiberglass that meets up with the roof, which could be either fiberglass or a rubber-type membrane. This is secured with a “J” channel, as these materials expand and contract at different rates during temperature changes, so the material and sealant need to expand with it.

Use recommended sealant

It is important to use the recommended sealant for the material that needs to be protected. Inexpensive units would have EPDM, that was first introduced to the RV market back in the mid- to late-1980s. Newer technologies have TPO, Alpha Systems, and some marketing as a PVC material trying to get away from the negative press of “rubber roofs”. However, all of these are a soft, flexible material. The West System Epoxy would harden and the flexing would crack it, even if it was just used to make a repair on a cut or adhere a component to the roof. It makes sense on a boat, as the shell of the boat is a hard molded fiberglass that is either a blown-on “chop gun” manufacturing process, or mat rolled, with both having a resin applied to “wet” it and dry as a hard shell.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

