2023 Tiffin Phaeton 40iH Class A Motorhome RV

Take a tour of the new Tiffin Phaeton 40IH Class A diesel pusher motorhome with one of our favorite RV review channels, Big Truck Big RV. Not the top of the line, this is considered one of Tiffin’s mid-level motorhomes. Even so, this rig is far nicer than many bricks and sticks homes!

The coach in the video features the PowerGlide chassis built by Tiffin at their Alabama factory, but this coach can also come with a Freightliner chassis. Be sure to watch the video for a discussion of the differences.

In the cockpit, you’ll find both driver and passenger LCD displays and controls. Of course, the comfortable captain’s chairs swivel to join into the living area.

I really like the look of the spacious open interior featuring clean but homey-looking cabinetry and furnishings. The opposing side slides open up the light and airy floor plan even more.

The stylish kitchen features Corian countertops and custom-made cabinetry. The huge pull-out countertop/storage area is an amazing feature that expands the kitchen prep area. Other kitchen features include:

A huge slide-out pantry

Full-size residential-style refrigerator and freezer complete with in-door ice maker

In fact, you’ll find a lot of smart storage solutions throughout. Any potentially dead space has been turned into practical storage.

There is sleeping for four in the front of the coach. You can get additional sleeping space with an over-cab drop-down bunk. This is not counting the king-sized bed in the back bedroom.

To get to the main bathroom you have to go through the bedroom; however, there is a half-bath in the front section of the coach. But that back bathroom is HUGE! There are two (count them) porcelain sinks and also a stackable washer and dryer. The one-piece molded fiberglass shower is outfitted with an Aqua View Showermiser that recirculates water until it is hot, so that you don’t waste water waiting for it to heat up.

The bedroom has a lot of storage including a HUGE wardrobe closet with an in-wall safe.

More Tiffin Phaeton 40IH Class A motorhome features:

Hand-laid tile floors

Real tile backsplashes in the kitchen and bath

Porcelain toilets

Three air conditioners

Ceiling fan in the bedroom

Under-bed storage

Lots of exterior pass-through storage, some with slide-out trays

Exterior television

Tiffin Phaeton 40IH Class A motorhome stats:

Cummins diesel engine; 380 HP standard engine or optional 450 HP upgrade (shown in the video)

Torque standard 1150; 1250 with upgrade

Towing capacity: 10,000 pounds

MSRP: $508,315

Learn more about Tiffin Phaeton motorhomes here.

##RVT1103b