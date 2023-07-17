First look: 2024 Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C Motorhome

In the video below, Mike Drudge from Vogt RV is going to give us a first-look tour of the all-new 2024 Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C motorhome, a good option for families, especially.

Sporting a modern farmhouse décor, the dinette and the sofa are both inside the slide, which gives this coach lots of interior space.

I especially love the enormous pass-through storage area in the back. It’s big enough to store a bunch of bikes or other toys. Heck, it’s big enough to be an extra bedroom!

Speaking of bedrooms, the over-cab bunk is rated for 750 lbs., so it’s not just for kids. This area also sports an amazing large window with power shades that lets you gaze at the stars from bed.

I love that the kitchen has a large amount of counter and food prep space. You’ll also find a double stainless steel sink, although from the video it seems a little small. My current travel trailer has one large and one smaller sink. This for me is the optimal kitchen sink setup, but I rarely (never?) see it in new RVs.

The kitchen also sports a 3-burner cooktop, oven, residential-sized microwave, and a large 12-volt fridge. Our host says that gas/electric fridges are on their way out. This, to my mind, is not an improvement, but it does seem to be the way the industry is moving. On the plus side, it is bigger than most gas/electric fridges, and the compressor makes it cool much quicker.

I also like the large, comfortable dinette with its large rotating table. Of course, the dinette converts to a sleeping area, as does the small two-seater sofa in the living area.

I was surprised to see two air conditioners on a rig with 30-amp power, but Jayco installs these with a soft start power saver in order to properly manage the energy draw.

The split bathroom offers additional functions. Mike is more than 6 feet tall and he still had plenty of extra headroom in the shower. The rack to hang wet clothes in the shower is a nice little touch.

The bedroom has a full walk-around queen-sized bed with a quality Serta mattress. While there is a hanging closet, they have a ladder stored in it. I would have liked to see another hanging closet on the other side.

Other nice features

Large 12-volt refrigerator

Under-cabinet lighting throughout

16-foot automatic awning

Outdoor kitchen

HUGE amount of underbelly storage including a large pass-through storage area that can be accessed from either side or the back of the coach

Stainless steel residential-style appliances

200w rooftop solar

7500 lb. tow hitch

Backup and side cameras

Outdoor shower

Black tank flush

Vacuum-laminated walls

Two-year warranty

Onan 4000 generator

Automatic power awning

Tank heaters

Solid maple cabinets

Molded fiberglass front cap

Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C Motorhome Specs

Length: 32’6”

Sleeps: 6

Dry weight: 14,500 lbs.

Gross weight: 22,000 lbs.

6-gallon water heater

30-amp power

4-point automatic leveling

Fresh water: 43 gallons

Gray water: 41 gallons

Black water: 32 gallons

Ford E-450 chassis, 7.3 liter V8 engine

MSRP: $159,555

Learn more about this motorhome here.