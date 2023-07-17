First look: 2024 Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C Motorhome

In the video below, Mike Drudge from Vogt RV is going to give us a first-look tour of the all-new 2024 Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C motorhome, a good option for families, especially.
Sporting a modern farmhouse décor, the dinette and the sofa are both inside the slide, which gives this coach lots of interior space.
I especially love the enormous pass-through storage area in the back. It’s big enough to store a bunch of bikes or other toys. Heck, it’s big enough to be an extra bedroom!
Speaking of bedrooms, the over-cab bunk is rated for 750 lbs., so it’s not just for kids. This area also sports an amazing large window with power shades that lets you gaze at the stars from bed.
I love that the kitchen has a large amount of counter and food prep space. You’ll also find a double stainless steel sink, although from the video it seems a little small. My current travel trailer has one large and one smaller sink. This for me is the optimal kitchen sink setup, but I rarely (never?) see it in new RVs.
The kitchen also sports a 3-burner cooktop, oven, residential-sized microwave, and a large 12-volt fridge. Our host says that gas/electric fridges are on their way out. This, to my mind, is not an improvement, but it does seem to be the way the industry is moving. On the plus side, it is bigger than most gas/electric fridges, and the compressor makes it cool much quicker.
I also like the large, comfortable dinette with its large rotating table. Of course, the dinette converts to a sleeping area, as does the small two-seater sofa in the living area.
I was surprised to see two air conditioners on a rig with 30-amp power, but Jayco installs these with a soft start power saver in order to properly manage the energy draw.
The split bathroom offers additional functions. Mike is more than 6 feet tall and he still had plenty of extra headroom in the shower. The rack to hang wet clothes in the shower is a nice little touch.
The bedroom has a full walk-around queen-sized bed with a quality Serta mattress. While there is a hanging closet, they have a ladder stored in it. I would have liked to see another hanging closet on the other side.
Other nice features
- Large 12-volt refrigerator
- Under-cabinet lighting throughout
- 16-foot automatic awning
- Outdoor kitchen
- HUGE amount of underbelly storage including a large pass-through storage area that can be accessed from either side or the back of the coach
- Stainless steel residential-style appliances
- 200w rooftop solar
- 7500 lb. tow hitch
- Backup and side cameras
- Outdoor shower
- Black tank flush
- Vacuum-laminated walls
- Two-year warranty
- Onan 4000 generator
- Automatic power awning
- Tank heaters
- Solid maple cabinets
- Molded fiberglass front cap
Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C Motorhome Specs
- Length: 32’6”
- Sleeps: 6
- Dry weight: 14,500 lbs.
- Gross weight: 22,000 lbs.
- 6-gallon water heater
- 30-amp power
- 4-point automatic leveling
- Fresh water: 43 gallons
- Gray water: 41 gallons
- Black water: 32 gallons
- Ford E-450 chassis, 7.3 liter V8 engine
- MSRP: $159,555