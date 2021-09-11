Vacation in 1970s style: This Camelot Cruiser is for sale and you’ve GOT to see it

If you ever wanted to relive the glory years of the 1970s and have a bunch of money burning a hole in your pocket, your ship may have just come in. Well, your RV. Worldwide Auctioneers listed one of three “Camelot Cruiser” fifth wheel rigs ever built and it’s a time machine to what opulence was in the early 1970s.

Yes. Including an avocado green toilet and a JCPenny “Pinto” CB radio.

This is a pretty large rig at 55 feet in total length, and a total of 12 feet high and 8 feet wide. It weighs in at 40,000 pounds. Included in the auction are both a very elaborate fifth wheel trailer and a Ford C750 cabover truck, all painted matching two-tone green with gold accents including the words “Camelot Cruisers.”

Manufactured in Skokie, Illinois, by Edler & Company, the Camelot Cruiser was the epitome of luxury and opulence in the early ‘70s. Dick Edler built the first Camelot Cruiser out of necessity.

After years of working, he sought an RV that could sustain not only his family but their four Saint Bernard dogs as they traveled around in retirement. The very first one built was specific to the Edler family needs, a tradition that kept going with the subsequent builds.

A Camelot Cruiser is one-of-a-kind

Each and every one was unique and a one-of-a-kind creation, custom-tailored to pamper and provide the highest level of comfort and style to the discriminating traveler. From fine linens to faux stonework and full-sized fixtures, it was certainly the most luxurious method of travel you could find in 1974.

Up front is a U-shaped dinette made of beautiful vinyl with windows on all three sides that let you lord over your subjects at the campground. And the cab of the truck.

The kitchen with stove, sink, and refrigerator comes next. You can’t ignore the fact that this kitchen is fully outfitted with the finest things including gold-plated utensils. Oh, yeah. And there’s an intercom if you need to notify Buffy in the toilet that it’s time for din din.

Moving through the coach, you arrive at the Great Hall, which is a large living room, followed by master bedroom, featuring a double bed. Just past the restroom, enjoy the roomy comfort of the sitting room. All of these areas are fully decorated and furnished in exactly what you would expect from a custom home in 1974.

Underneath all that, the basement garage is complete with two vintage snowmobiles painted in green metal flake to match the color of the rig itself and emblazoned with “Camelot Cruiser.” That’s in case you’re lost in the woods and have amnesia about which giant green fifth wheel you are camping in.

All of the original matching chairs and tables are still in place, and there is even an intercom between the living quarters and the cab.

Camelot Cruisers came fully furnished

The Camelot Cruisers came fully furnished with any and all kitchen appliances one could need. An extra large double-sink provides ample space for washing and cooking, and all the drawers are stocked with every manner of pots, pans and utensils.

Edler stated, “I can’t imagine something worse than selling a $150,000 RV to someone and having their first night be ruined because they don’t have a can opener.” Edler was so adamant about the first night being a success that he even included four porterhouse steaks and all the necessary utensils and seasonings for a great night on the road.

A Camelot Cruiser might just be the ultimate mobile living unit in the world. Each room is distinct, and everything is full sized. From the dining room, with seating for six, to the relaxed living room, there is nothing missing. This Camelot comes fully equipped in every way, including linens, dishes, all fixtures, and everything you’ll need in the kitchen.

This Camelot Cruiser was one of three developed with similar floor plans, except for the ability to haul different cargo. One was built to haul a boat, one for horses, and this unit was created for and supplied with two matching snowmobiles in the garage. You may have seen the other two Camelot Cruisers on the Gas Monkey Garage TV series.

You’ll find this Camelot Cruiser to be highly original, including the paint. All of the vintage fixtures, countertops, and furniture are still in great shape, and it feels like this space was custom created to be very special.

Stepping into this Camelot Cruiser is like stepping into a time capsule to a bygone era

The entire interior remains in original and correct condition, ready to welcome the next adventurous family or a Van Halen cover band on tour.

The tractor portion of this fifth wheel rig is a Ford C Series truck with the legendary 391 V8 fueled by a four-barrel carburetor driving those big duals through an Allison 540 four-speed automatic transmission. There are two huge saddle tanks for that gasoline and, with this driveline, you’re going to need those to get anywhere. The 391 was bulletproof, but it was also very thirsty.

Whoever is the driver can speak with the people in the trailer (it’s legal to ride in a fifth wheel trailer if you can communicate with the driver). If the driver is not part of the journey, there’s a sleeper spot behind that front seat and there’s also an area in the basement of this rig that ostensibly could be used to let the driver sleep or, perhaps, those Saint Bernard dogs that the original owner had.

Included in the sale are the aforementioned furnishings, unique sales materials, photos, and even a cool poker and gambling set. It’s certainly a very unique opportunity to travel in high style, with a vintage classic that is still in groovy shape.

