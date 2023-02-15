Amazing homemade camper shell for a Volkswagen Bug—before and after

By Cheri Sicard

This post has two videos: the before and after. In the video above, you will be introduced to one of the most unique homemade RVs ever: a camper shell for a Volkswagen Bug!

The video’s producer, Mav of Mav Made It, seems to have a talent for finding weird RVs on the Facebook Marketplace and then transforming them.

Someone besides Mav originally converted a 2004 diesel Volkswagen Beetle into a camper by hacking the whole back hatch and adding a customized pop-up camper shell.

Yes, it is small. But considering the tiny size of the car, it’s roomier than you might expect. It has a sink, a pop-up roof, lots of storage and, of course, a bed.

The rig was in rough shape when Mav bought it, for sure, as you will see in the BEFORE video tour above. It did not even have a roof. And with 289K miles, it also had mechanical problems.

But it did have tons of potential and Mav had big plans to whip it into shape.

And that he did. Check out all his improvements to actually make this camper shell for a Volkswagen Bug truly ready for a camping trip in his follow-up video below.

It started with installing a new roof and sides for the popup. Then finding a mattress and lots of other fixes including mechanical and safety issues with the Bug.

Not only does Mav show what he did, but he also shares what it all cost.

Be sure to also check out his YouTube channel as it features several more videos of him actually using this rig to go camping in a variety of places and circumstances.

