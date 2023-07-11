Flat towing vs. dolly towing: What is the best way to tow?

By Cheri Sicard

One of my new favorite vloggers, Duane, a certified RV inspector from the RV Inspection and Care channel, has produced a terrific informative video on the topic of what is the best way to tow. In it, Duane compares and contrasts flat towing versus dolly towing.

Of course, those traveling with travel trailers or fifth wheels can ignore this post. But if you have a motorhome of any kind, it will likely be of interest.

Some owners of small Class B’s may not need to tow along another vehicle. But, generally speaking, the larger your motorhome, the more you are going to want the convenience of another vehicle to run errands in and to use for day trips.

Three things you need for ANY kind of towing

A suitable vehicle to tow with. A braking system. You will not want your motorhome to be responsible for all the braking—it is not safe. A lighting system for the towed vehicle, meaning night, brake, and turn signal lights. This is necessary for safety as well as to be road legal in all states.

Flat towing vs. dolly towing pros and cons

Pros of flat towing

It’s super easy to connect and disconnect. And there’s hardly any time involved.

Not much physical work is required.

Very little storage is required for the equipment.

It tracks well, turns corners well, and drives like a dream. This is because your tow vehicle will have the same turning radius as your RV.

Cons of flat towing

Flat towing equipment can be much more expensive than tow dollies. Add more expense if you hard wire in the braking and lighting system. That said, Duane says you can save a bundle by buying used equipment. But he says you can expect to spend between $3,000 and $5,000 to set up a quality flat tow system.

Not every vehicle can be flat towed. They must be designed from the factory to be flat towed. Flat towing the wrong vehicle can ruin the transmission. Check the owner’s manual of your vehicle to see if it can be flat towed.

Battery concerns. In order for all four wheels to turn, the ignition in the vehicle being towed must be on. This also prevents the steering wheel from locking. This can be a drain on your battery. Duane says it is not the end of the world and there are ways around it, but it is another factor to consider when weighing your options.

Concerns about selling the vehicle. If you have invested in hard-wiring the braking and lighting systems, that is a lot of expense to lose should you decide to sell the vehicle.

Pros of dolly towing

Low cost. Dolly towing will often come in at about half the cost of flat towing.

There is a wide range of vehicles to choose from suitable for dolly towing. It’s nowhere near as limited as for flat towing. Again, consult your owner’s manual.

Zero battery charging concerns. In dolly towing you want those front wheels to stay locked so there is no need for a key in the ignition.

You can change from one towed vehicle to another easily. Not so with flat towing.

Cons of dolly towing

The time and effort required to set up and disconnect is far more than with flat towing.

Some physical effort is required. You will need to move the dolly around and also securely ratchet down those front wheels.

You must find a place to store the tow dolly when not in use. In some campgrounds with limited space, this can potentially become an issue.

What’s it all boil down to?

Flat towing is easier but far more expensive. Dolly towing is far more affordable but takes far more work. Which choice is best for you, only you can say.

