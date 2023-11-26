Easy DIY RV vent fan installation

By Cheri Sicard

One of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, All About RVs, is bringing us an easy DIY RV upgrade in the video below as Jared Gillis shows us how to install a new RV vent fan.

Jared says that even though this is a simple and straightforward DIY project, do watch the video for his tips and tricks. That’s because if you get it wrong, you might be left with a leak. So it is important to do this install the right way.

After comparing a number of RV vent fans in a previous video, Jared settled on the Maxxair brand. This is the specific one he bought.

Here are the steps he took.

RV vent fan installation step-by-step

#1 Remove the interior trim piece around the old vent.

#2 Get on the roof and remove the sealing material around the old vent. Take your time and do this well. Jared shows how to peel it off in order to not damage your roof. If it is cold outside you might want to use a hair dryer or heat tool to help.

#3 Remove the screws that hold the old vent in place. Jared actually worked on both the outside and the inside of the RV to do this in a way that would not damage the roof.

#4 Once you have the old vent off, go around and make sure all the putty and old sealant is removed. Jared used some rubbing alcohol to make sure every bit is off. Good prep is the key to success with this project.

#5 Jared used Alpha sealants to install his new vent but you could also use butyl tape. To do this, Jared marked exactly where he wanted the sealant to go on the roof, then applied the sealant along those lines.

#6 After applying the sealant, Jared installed the screws that hold the vent in place.

#7 He then applied a self-leveling sealant over the entire thing to make sure it was well-sealed and no leaks could happen.

#8 Mounting and securing the vent housing was super-simple—just screw it into the base.

#9 Inside the RV, he then connected the vent to the 12-volt power.

#10 The inside trim was the last step. After measuring and cutting, 4 more screws held everything in place and the RV vent fan DIY install was done!

Awesome!

##RVDT2261