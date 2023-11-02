By Cheri Sicard

The video below from Flannel Guy DIY has over 2.4 million views. Needing to know how to fix drill batteries that won’t charge must be a common problem, and since drills are such an essential RV tool this is also likely a common RV problem.

The tips in the video will work for 20v, 18v or almost any lithium battery for your tools. It works for DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Black & Decker, Rigid, and more.

Will it always work? No, but it merits trying before tossing or replacing a battery that still might work.

The demonstration begins by comparing a good battery versus one that won’t charge and how they react on a charger.

Of course, the defective battery will not power the tool and will not charge when connected to the charger.

What our host discovered is that for a battery to charge, it must have a little power left in it to send a signal to the charger that it needs to be charged. If your battery is completely dead, it can’t send the signal that triggers the charge and therefore nothing happens and you think the battery is defective. But it might not be!

To find out, you have to give the battery a bit of a jump-start.

How do you do that? Watch the demonstration in the video as it will be more beneficial than me describing it. But judging from the nearly 1,800 comments on the video, the technique works and it may save you from having to buy another battery.

In the video demo, it worked perfectly. A short jump-start of the dead battery and it started charging again, as always. Watch as he demos with two different style batteries.

