Gas vs. Diesel: What’s best for a Class A motorhome?

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to Class A motorhomes, the question of gas versus diesel comes up frequently. In fact, expert Matt, of Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) says this is a question he fields constantly. So he made the invaluable video below so people understand the differences between the two, plus the pros and cons of each.

Like many RV decisions, it will depend on the individual and what is best for them. So understanding these pros and cons can help you make the right decision for your needs.

Now, all things being equal, Matt says when it comes to which is better, a Class A gas motorhome or a Class A diesel motorhome, the answer is the diesel.

However, Matt says that is not the right question. The question you should ask yourself instead is:

“Is a Class A diesel motorhome worth the extra $50,000 – $100,000 you will have to pay for it?”

Matt gives seven points to consider. And he does make the caveat that every one of these points does have exceptions, so you will have to weigh them against what’s right for you.

Gas versus diesel in Class A motorhomes: 7 points to consider

#1 Price: As Matt says, diesel is better, but it may not be so much better that it is worth the price upgrade to you. Diesel motorhomes are substantially more expensive.

#2 Length: The smallest-length gas-powered Class A is going to come in at 28 feet, whereas the smallest diesel Class A motorhome you’ll find will be about 34 feet.

#3 The ride: The tires are going to make a difference in your ride and diesels tend to be much larger, providing a generally better ride. The larger the tire, the smoother the ride.

#4 The noise: Matt tested noise levels with a decibel meter. While it’s true the diesel engine is louder, because it’s in the back it produces a lower noise level for the user than the gas model.

#5 Exterior storage: The storage on the gas motorhome is going to be less than a large diesel, especially when it comes to pass-through storage. It’s not that there isn’t substantial storage on the gas models, it’s just not the massive amount of storage you get with diesels that are built on a raised rail chassis.

#6 Towing: The majority of gas motorhomes are rated for 5,000 pounds of towing. They will also have lower cargo-carrying capacities than diesels. While it will depend on the model, many Class A diesel motorhomes can tow 10,000 pounds; some can even tow 15,000 pounds.

#7 Ownership cost: It will always cost more to own and maintain a diesel motorhome over a gas motorhome. Oil changes are more expensive, although you have to do them less often. Diesel fuel is generally more expensive. Replacing bigger tires costs more than replacing smaller ones. Etc. Etc. Matt says people will tell you that the diesels get better mileage, but he says it is so minimal that it isn’t really true. Mileage is going to be bad with both types of motorhomes.

Matt’s final thoughts on gas versus diesel Class A motorhomes

When it comes down to it, it’s all about money.

Even though he is an RV salesman who makes a lot more money from selling diesel motorhomes, Matt says that for most people, gas is going to be a better choice.

Yes, the diesel Class A motorhome is “better” in almost every category, but is it $100,000 better? Matt doesn’t think so. He says the only way he can justify spending that much more for a diesel might be if you are a full-timer or someone who regularly puts 20,000 to 30,000 miles per year on the vehicle.

But, in the end, it will come down to what is important to you and the way that you like to RV.

What are your thoughts on diesel versus gas Class A motorhomes? Drop them in the comments below.

