RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Issue 2143

Today’s thought

“Knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens.” ―Jimi Hendrix

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the United States Army Birthday! It is also America’s Flag Day.

On this day in history: 1959 – Disneyland Monorail System, the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere, opens to the public in Anaheim, California.

Tip of the Day

Paperwork organization: Keep your owner’s manuals, receipts, warranties in check

By Nanci Dixon

Papers in the RV piling up? Corral those owners’ manuals, receipts, and warranties. There is an easy way for paperwork organization! We have been collecting receipts and owner manuals for the last six years in our motorhome. They were bulging out of a bag that came with the RV. Not only had the information outgrown the rather cute Tiffin bag, but it had become totally disorganized and very hard to move. There were even bungee cords to keep it shut!

I was over it. I dreaded having to search for any papers and found this simple, easy-to-access and organize file tote.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I get rid of mold in and around my RV’s toilet?

Dear Dave,

Our RV toilet has been getting a black substance below the water line. When we flush, the water has a black tint to it. Then, within a few hours, the mold-like substance seems to grow on the surface of the flush ball and the china bowl below the water line. It brushes off easily but comes right back. It’s only happening in the toilet, not in any of the sinks or shower. Has anyone else ever heard of such a thing, and how did they get rid of it? —Roger, 2006 Montana 2955RL

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV slide-outs: Important tips and maintenance

In this RV slide-out tips and maintenance video, we’ll show you how to keep your RV slide-out in good condition. From cleaning to inspecting to fixing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to keep your slide-out working as it should.

Video of the day

Gas vs. Diesel: What’s best for a Class A motorhome?

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to Class A motorhomes, the question of gas versus diesel comes up frequently. In fact, expert Matt, of Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) says this is a question he fields constantly. So he made the invaluable video below so people understand the differences between the two, plus the pros and cons of each.

Are “nomad nannies” a good idea? Are they legal? Safe?

By Gail Marsh

There’s been an interesting conversation on one of the RV blogs I follow about “nomad nannies.” Newbies to the world of RVing have been wondering about the possibility of special services, specifically childcare. It began with a gal kicking around the possibility of becoming a nanny (offering her childcare services) to fellow RVers. Continue reading about this interesting concept.

Reader poll

Have you ever ridden a horse?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Mystery holding tank smells?

Got a stinky RV and can’t seem to locate the responsible party? Sometimes the “air admittance valve” that prevents a vacuum from forming when you run water down the sink or shower stall goes “gunnybag” and allows gray water tank smells to come back into the coach. Look for these little valves under your sink. They’re a cheap replacement item from hardware stores like Home Depot. As you can see from the picture, they simply unscrew from the plumbing system with a standard “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey” twist.

Website of the day

The Best Hike in Every National Park

If you visit a national park, what’s the ONE hike you should do? Probably the one on this list…

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

French Onion Mac and Cheese!!

by Samantha Jacobs from Manchester, NH

This is not the mac and cheese you grew up eating… it’s super rich and decadent. The creamy cheese sauce is a nice mixture of the mild Fontina with the zesty Asiago. Caramelized onions add a wonderful flavor and texture. Topping this, though, with croutons and Gruyere brings this mac and cheese to a whole new level. This is not a recipe you’d make every day, but great for special occasions.

Trivia

In Syracuse, New York, at the intersection of Tompkins Street and Milton Avenue, you’ll find an upside down traffic light. Why? When the first traffic light was installed in 1925, a band of Irish immigrant boys took it upon themselves to put the Irish color (green) over the British color (red). The local alderman allowed for the change, but eventually, the state of New York stepped in and had it reversed to standard conventions. However, by 1928 the light was reversed again and still, to this day, remains upside down.

*What do McDonald’s and the military have in common? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Frodo is my best friend and travel companion going on eight years of full-time RVing. I got him from a pound 11 years ago and they said he was 10 then… But I can’t prove he is really 21! He has a collapsed trachea, heart and kidney problems but he soldiers on!” —Janette Steele

Leave here with a laugh

