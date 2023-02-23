By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis hosts the video below from Campendium. In it, he covers Grand Canyon camping and RVing options.

Undoubtedly one of America’s favorite national parks, when it comes to camping around the Grand Canyon there are options to suit every RVer’s taste and style, and this overview will help you choose a place that’s right for you and your family.

Jared begins with a discussion of Grand Canyon camping on the South Rim. This is a popular area and does get a lot of visitors. There are also a lot of resources and amenities.

Here’s what’s covered:

Trailer Village: Full hookups in walking distance or a quick shuttle ride away from the Grand Canyon's most popular views and attractions.

Mather Campground: No hookups here but still close to the canyon with more spacious campsites in a gorgeous forest setting.

Forest Road 302: Only 20 minutes from the Grand Canyon National Park, this is a forest setting that is quieter than the busy places inside the park.

10X: This clean, well-maintained National Forest campground is only $10 a night, despite being very close to the Grand Canyon.

Forest Road 688: This is a forest setting similar to 10X but is free!

Forest Road 306: Another peaceful boondocking experience awaits here.

The video then continues with a short discussion of the lesser-visited North Rim. It may take extra time and effort to get there, but you’ll be well-rewarded. Jared offers three different RVing options near the North Rim:

Point Sublime: Be warned the roads here are rough, but if your rig can handle that you'll get great views and might even encounter a bison or two.

North Rim Campground: This forested campground has easy access to the hiking trail that goes around the rim of the Grand Canyon.

Forest Road 611 East Rim: You'll find breathtakingly scenic camping spots right on the Grand Canyon rim here.

Check out the video for additional details and start planning your Grand Canyon camping and RV trip!

