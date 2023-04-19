Open Roads diesel fuel discount program for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

If you drive a diesel and don’t know about the Open Roads fuel discount program, the video below will tell you all about it.

Not just for truckers, the program is available to any diesel vehicle owner, as long as the vehicle can accept high-flow nozzles. While gas vehicles are not currently eligible, the company hopes to roll out a gas discount fuel program later this year.

Note that you must use the commercial truck lanes when fueling in order to get the discount. That is because you are considered part of a fleet. When using the card, fuel payments happen by bank withdrawal. While you can pay for other services such as weighing with the card, the discounts are only on fuel. There is even an upgrade option to pay for tolls on the card.

One other restriction, you cannot exceed 400 gallons of diesel in a 24-hour period. Even with a hog of a rig that shouldn’t be an issue.

Where does the Open Roads fuel discount card work?

All major truck stops accept the card but only some offer discounts. The big ones are:

Love’s

TA

Metro

The discounts vary from chain to chain. As of now, Love’s is the only one with a set discount amount, but it’s a whopping 28 cents a gallon!

Unfortunately, this fuel discount program won’t save you any money in Canada.

The video below, produced by the company, will answer all questions.

Related:

##RVDT2103