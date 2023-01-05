Why you need RV roof vent covers, plus cleaning tips

By Cheri Sicard

I’ll confess, until this video I had never considered RV roof vent covers. But my experiences on last year’s Long Long RV Trip combined with the wisdom of Martin from RVstreet, one of my favorite RV vloggers, has me rethinking the proposition.

In the video below, Martin talks about the advantages of installing vent covers on your RV’s roof and they protect your RV, especially from the elements like baking sun, high winds, or damaging hail.

In addition, RV roof vent covers allow you to keep your roof vents open all the time, even when it’s raining! Anyone who has forgotten to close a vent to come home after a rainstorm can especially appreciate this feature.

This is an easy-to-install RV modification and Martin talks about how to do that later in the video.

Martin also demonstrates the required maintenance, which is essentially just cleaning. An annual cleaning can remove dirt, debris, and even potential mildew.

What you will need to clean your RV roof vents and vent covers:

Knee pads (watch the video for Martin’s homemade version)

A whole roll of paper towels

A bottle of Clorox Plus Tilex mold and mildew-removing spray cleaner

3M dry spray silicone lubricant

Thetford slide out lubricant rubber seal conditioner — Martin uses this on everything rubber, not just the slide out seals.

A Phillips screwdriver

Watch the video for Martin’s step-by-step tutorial on how to clean your RV roof vents and roof covers as well as condition their seals and the metal cranks too. Once you know what you’re doing, this RV maintenance job loses all intimidation!

Additionally, make sure you read this article by our own Dustin Simpson of California RV Specialists about the benefits of RV roof vent covers.

(As a side note, Martin and his wife, Joanie, recently announced that their RV dreams are on hold due to multiple reasons, not the least of which is Martin’s recent liver cancer diagnosis. We send Martin and Joanie our best and sincere well wishes for a full and speedy recovery.)

