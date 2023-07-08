RVing in Canada is different: Tips for a successful Canadian RV trip!

On a recent trip north of the border, the team from the Happily Ever Hanks got some surprises on their first RV trip to Canada.

I have to say, after RVing in Canada off and on my whole life, the differences are not drastic, so the video is a little overly dramatic. But if, like our hosts, you were not expecting them, you might be surprised at some of the differences.

As a side note, expect some great Canadian road trip eye candy in this video.

So what are some of the differences you can expect when RVing in Canada?

#1 Distances are measured in kilometers not miles, so have a conversion calculator ready to plan trips.

#2 The same goes for speed limits, so be sure to set your speedometer to kmph instead of mph.

#3 LOTS of rest areas. Canada is very accommodating to RV travelers.

#4 Different labels on fuel. When they went to fill up their truck, our hosts were presented with two options: Marked Diesel and Master Diesel. Which to fill up with? In Canada, off-road diesel is known as “Marked Diesel,” much like red diesel in the U.S. “Master Diesel” is just regular old diesel. Fill your truck with this.

#5 Fuel is dispensed in liters not gallons. Get those conversion calculators out again!

# 6 Expect $1.00 and $2.00 coins.

Having nothing to do with RVing in Canada versus the U.S., the couple also recommends doing your grocery shopping on travel days. I fully concur. It’s just time efficient and that way when you get to your campsite, you are ready to unpack and just have fun!

Although at the Canadian Walmart, visiting that pesky metric system came into play once again!

Have you ever spent time RVing in Canada? If so, please share your experiences (and what you found to be different from RVing around the U.S.) in the comments below. Thank you!

