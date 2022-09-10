Truck and RV catalytic converter theft prevention

Catalytic converter theft is a major problem on trucks and motorhomes. In the video below, the folks from Endless RVing show you how to prevent this expensive and hassle-filled road problem.

The video is made by a police officer who has seen the effects of catalytic converter theft firsthand. It is a quick and easy process for thieves. And one with a high-profit margin.

Replacing a catalytic converter will set you back about $2,300. True, the expense will be covered under most insurance plans. However, it can take months to get the part. Who wants to be waiting for a part or stuck on the side of the road for months?

You can go with aftermarket parts. But even these can be hard to get with current supply chain issues. After-market catalytic converters will also put a dent in your wallet as you can expect to pay well over $1,000.

Catalytic converter theft prevention makes more sense. In other words, stop the problem before it even starts.

The invaluable video below starts with an explanation of where your catalytic converter is, along with how and why thieves are targeting this part.

It only takes about two minutes to steal a catalytic converter! And you can’t drive a truck or motorhome without the catalytic converter.

What can you do about catalytic converter theft?

Park in secure, well-lit areas. Unfortunately, this is not always possible. Install anti-theft products.

After reading reviews, the cop hosting this video chose the CatStrap. He discusses in detail why and demonstrates how to install this powerful catalytic converter protection device.

This easily installed inexpensive gadget has a 99% success rate. Read our own Tony Barthel’s review of it here.

Now, this is not to say that a determined thief will not be able to steal your catalytic converter anyway. Let’s face it, a determined thief will find a way to steal anything they want.

But you can make it immensely more difficult for them to do so. And if your truck or RV is more difficult to steal from, chances are good the thief will move on to one that isn’t.

Inside the strap is a hard piece of metal along with stainless steel aircraft cables. If a thief tries to cut through it, the cables move along the steel, making it virtually impossible to slice through as the blade can never grip (this is demoed in the video).

The CatStrap runs along the exhaust as well as the catalytic converter. It’s also bright orange, so a thief cannot miss its presence.

You will need four inexpensive exhaust clamps for installation. But once the CatStrap adhesive is on, it is NOT coming off.

If the CatStrap is not enough, you can add another accessory, the Cat’s Eye. This is essentially an alarm system that blasts out a 130-plus decibel noise. No thief is going to stick around for that.

Watch the video for a demonstration of how to install both accessories.

