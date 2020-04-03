RV Coronavirus News Update, April 3, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Grand Canyon National Park, America’s second most popular national park, is now closed. Last year it welcomed nearly 6 million visitors. The National Park Service says it’s closing it based on the recommendation of the Chief Health Officer in Coconino County, Arizona. Some other popular Western parks now closed include Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Arches, Canyonlands, Grand Teton and Yellowstone. Many of America’s 419 national park sites are still open.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park will extend the closure of the park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for March 24 through Monday, April 6, but has now been extended until further notice.

The Escapees RV Club has cancelled its 2020 Escapade. All who were registered to attend the June 21-26 event in Rock Springs, Wyo., have been contacted with information about receiving a full refund. “We are confident that this is the best decision, based on a number of factors regarding the ongoing concerns with COVID-19,” the group said in a member newsletter.

Oneida County (New York) has closed down campgrounds and RV parks throughout the county.

Some Texas counties requiring RV parks to stop taking daily and weekly business. Monthly and other long-term guests are okay. “The cities or counties do not want additional outsiders into their areas,” said Brian Schaeffer of the Texas Association of Campground Owners.

Camping World is now providing curbside pickup on parts and accessories.

Thousand Trails in Long Beach, Wash., and three parks in Oregon (Seaside, Whalers Rest and Pacific City), are allowing members to continue sheltering in place until April 30. All new reservations for those parks are cancelled until then. Throughout the system, Thousand Trails has temporarily closed indoor amenities, playgrounds, swimming pools, spas and hot tubs.

The state of Arkansas and Hot Springs National Park announced Wednesday that they are ending overnight camping as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but are not closing all outdoor facilities. Campers currently registered in Gulpha Gorge at Hot Springs National Park will be asked to leave by April 3. Arkansas State Parks will be open for day use only effective as of 8 a.m. Friday, “until further notice.”

Tiffin just cancelled its Amana, Iowa, rally in June. Attendees can choose to roll their paid fees into next year’s proposed Amana rally or get a full refund. Those already registered should have received an email yesterday (April 2). Thanks Ron Hough for the heads up on this.

Natrona County, Wyoming, officials have closed all campgrounds. They include: Black Beach, Cottonwood, Fremont Canyon, Okie Beach, Westside, Bishops Point, Diabase, Sage, Weiss, Gray Reef and Wolf Point. Camping areas on Casper Mountain are not yet accessible, so those areas are not immediately impacted by the closures.

Ken Wahl reports that Velocity Truck Centers, authorized Freightliner service center, is open in Tolleson, Arizona. “A great time to get an appointment for service and recall orders. Full hook ups for overnighters in the queue for early morning work,” he wrote.

The Good Sam RV Rally scheduled this month at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has been cancelled.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered a shelter at home order that begins today for all residents. Campgrounds are still open but officials will monitor them to make sure people do not cluster in groups.

UPDATE ON OUR FRIEND Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor

Gary is battling COVID-19 in a Seattle area hospital. He has been in ICU for a week now. He is heavily sedated and on a ventilator, and continues to be in critical but stable condition. The drugs have him pretty much out of it, so he is not communicative with anyone. His family is hopeful about a good outcome. Read our story about Gary and leave him a message.

VIRUS SPREAD BY JUST BREATHING? A prestigious scientific panel told the White House Wednesday night that research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing. Research by the University of Nebraska shows that genetic material from the virus was found in patients’ rooms more than 6 feet away from the patients. It’s possible that aerosolized coronavirus droplets can hang in the air and potentially infect someone who walks by later, said Dr. Harvey Fineberg, chairman of a committee with the National Academy of Sciences.

Most KOA campgrounds are open, but some are closed. Here’s an update of what’s closed. Because of the current crisis, KOA has suspended its $10 cancellation fee through the end of April.

RV STOCKS: Yesterday’s Closing: Camping World up 6.58%, Thor up 2.43%, Winnebago up 3.27%.

