Readers tell us: Do you know anyone who has gotten the coronavirus, COVID-19?

By Emily Woodbury

Last Wednesday, March 25th, we asked if you know anyone who has gotten the coronavirus. But, before I get started, let me address a comment left by reader Greg H. Greg wrote, “Your poll question today is a little misleading. Since we haven’t done extensive testing for COVID-19 in this country, those who answered ‘no’ really have no idea whether they know anyone with the virus. They’re currently predicting that for every one diagnosed, there are probably 10 who are infected but are not yet showing symptoms.” Yes! Thank you for mentioning this, Greg. It’s true. You may have had COVID-19 and not even known it, a family member could have, a friend, etc. Some (in fact many) people are asymptomatic. OK, now with that being said…

Let’s run through the more than 4,000 results here… Luckily, 84 percent of you answered no, nobody you know has gotten the coronavirus (that you know of, at least, as we just talked about). However, 10 percent of you know someone who knows someone who has. A small 4 percent of you have an acquaintance who has or who has had the virus, and 2 percent of you have someone close to you who has had the virus. Lastly, there were 17 of you (even though the percentage was 0) who said that you have had or currently have the virus. Yikes! I hope you are well and recovered!

Since we asked this question more than a week ago, we’ll probably ask it again soon, to see if your answers have changed, so keep an eye out for that. Though I can hope the percentages won’t increase, I can only imagine that they will.

Take care of yourself, and as editor Chuck Woodbury would say, “Go wash your hands!”