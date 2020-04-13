RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1317

Monday, April 13, 2020

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “The goal is to survive”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“In some ways, being retired and having no children is a lot like sheltering in place. The difference between before COVID-19 and now is that all our out-of-the-house activities such as concerts, plays, meetings, church, or any place where people congregate, are cancelled. At this point we make lists of items we need: food, medications, fuel, hardware, and plan on a single outing. The idea is to minimize the opportunities for exposure…” Continue reading Julius’ story.

Tip of the Day

RV electricity: Reader asks meaning of AC power

Reader question:

Forgive my electrical ignorance, but doesn’t “AC” mean “alternating current”? Does that mean that the hot and neutral wires are constantly reversing?

Read Mike Sokol’s explanation.

P.S. Mike asked his friends at Southwire to come up with a prize for a contest this week, and they supplied him with half a dozen of their really nice 3-meter kits. Read how you can win one of these great prizes.

And please be sure to read Mike’s message to Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor: A promise between Gary the guitar guy and Mike the keyboard guy.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

What day is best to fuel up the RV?

While it’s not always possible to pick a specific day of the week to fill up the old motorhome, if you can, you may save yourself a few bucks. Find out in this article by Russ and Tiña De Maris when the best days and the worst days are to fill up, and other interesting information, based on three years of data analyzed by fuel price watcher GasBuddy.com. Good to know.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

On a daily basis, how many people do you live with during “self-isolation?” Find out who fellow RVers are spending their time with here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

New book a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Keep a hose just for when dumping tanks

Dedicate a hose strictly for use in tank-dumping operations. Use it for rinsing hoses, flushing tanks, etc. But be sure to keep it completely away from your fresh water hose to prevent cross-contamination, preferably stored safely in a suitable container.

VIDEO: Where motorhomes go to die

The Bennetts visit a Kentucky RV salvage yard with about 1,500 motorhomes — destroyed by a variety of causes. They visit one motorhome that was abandoned with much of its contents still inside. Watching this is an eerie experience. The drone footage and the well-chosen music make this a most unusual video and one you won’t soon forget. Watch it here.

Random RV Thought

Once we’re allowed to travel about freely again (Oh, won’t that be nice!), when you’re driving through a small town, stop for lunch or dinner at the local mom-and-pop diner. These local diners are disappearing, and it’s nice of us passing through to support them. Plus you’ll get a yummy meal out of it.

Website of the day

Spring farmers market recipes

Many farmers markets are still open and operating, and right now it’s important to support small businesses (if you have the means to do so). Here are 60 delicious recipes to make with fresh ingredients you’d normally find at farmers markets this time of year (but you can buy the ingredients from your local grocery store too).

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Funny things RVers say.

• The myth of full-time RV life versus the reality.

• How would you respond as a driver to a tire blowout? (Poll with many comments)

#904-1

Make outdoor fabrics look brand new!

From cotton duck to modern acrylic textiles, all outdoor fabrics stain and eventually begin looking old and tired. Scrubbing with water and mild detergent may remove some of the surface dirt, but organics such as mold, mildew and algae need to be handled differently so they won’t grow back. Biodegradable Mold & Mildew Stain Remover from Iosso Products works well to rejuvenate fabric, vinyl, wood and plastic without any harsh chemicals that bleach-out colors and deteriorate materials. Read more about it here.

Trivia

If Adolf Hitler’s father, Alois Schicklgruber, had not changed his surname in 1877, the Third Reich would have been led by Adolf Schicklgruber. “Heil Schicklgruber” would have been the salute!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

