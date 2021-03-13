More weird, wacky and wonderful RVs

All right, here we go again with another installment of “The Weird and Wacky World of RVs.”

Let’s face it, most production-model RVs look similar. It’s sometimes hard to tell one from another. Sure, they look nice, even beautiful, but when you’re talking about character, you just can’t beat the one-off creations of some very clever (or perhaps mildly insane) hobbyists. Their creations must be seen to be appreciated.

Thank you to the readers who sent us these photos of wacky RVs. The photographers are unknown, so we can’t give credit where it’s due. We wish we could, but that’s just way it goes sometimes.

Okay, this week’s lineup. . .

We don’t know anything about this VW bus-fifth wheel RV. We do know it’s darn pretty. But we don’t think it would set any speed records going uphill. But, heck, it would score a lot of curious looks at the campground.

Well, we can say two things about this. First, it looks like it’s had a lot of use. Which leads to #2. It’s not too pretty after all that use. We’ll guess that this little wacky RV spent a lot of time offroad. If only it could talk!

This is a great example of how to compromise. If you only have limited funds and you dream of owning both a Corvette AND an RV … well, you might think you have a problem. But, no, not necessarily. With a little creative thinking and a willingness to compromise on your dream, you can have both. We believe the umbrella on the top needs to be taken down before heading out on the highway!

Are you interested in an RV that gets great mileage? Then this it – because it can get 10,000 miles to the gallon, even 20,000 or a million-billion miles if you’ve some strong pedaling legs and lots of time on your hands (and legs). The four-pedal “cramper van” has four seats, a stove, sink, table and bed. We’re not sure how you sleep if you’re taller than four feet, but that’s just a little technicality, right?

Actually, we believe this is an actual production model RV, a 1993 Ford F-350 Revcon Trailblazer. We don’t think it was a big hit. We just included it here because it’s pretty weird looking. If you know anything about it, please leave a comment.

This is not the number one RV choice for snowbirds – those RVers who head south for the winter. But it sure would have come in handy recently with the big snowstorms in Texas and other parts of the U.S. and Canada. Hey, the owner of a rig like this could probably hire his or her services out plowing roads, driveways and parking lots and earn back a few months of payments real fast.

See more wacky RVs.

Please send us wacky RV photos you’ve taken or come across. Send to editor (at) rvtravel.com. Thanks.

##RVT991