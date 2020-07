Do you know what this is? Have you ever used one?

RV electricity expert Mike Sokol sent this picture to us. He said, “It’s a butter churn just like the one my grandmother had on her farm 60 years ago. Us kids would happily turn the crank for 15 minutes to make butter.”

Have you ever used a similar butter churn? Does this bring back good memories? How did homemade butter compare to store-bought butter? Let us know in the comments below.

