Barbie’s Dream Camper comes to life, and you could win a stay in it

Win a dream weekend in a life size Barbie™ Dream Camper! How cool is that?! One lucky family can win three days and two nights in a real, life-size Barbie Dream Camper motorhome. The motorhome is located at Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground in San Dimas, California.

Win a dream weekend

The fun weekend is April 29th to May 1st. You can enter the contest through this Saturday, April 23rd. Barbie, RVshare and CAMP came together to sponsor this fantastic contest. Register to win a dream weekend in Barbie’s Dream Camper motorhome for your family.

The camper

Inspired by Barbie’s camper, the motorhome is a vision in pink. The camper is fully outfitted with a kitchen, dishes, toiletries, a fun pink tent, outdoor furniture, pink bean bag toss and a giant game of Connect 4. There is everything you need for a great camping trip.

Bonelli Bluffs campground

It’s unlikely, but if you run out of things to do in the motorhome, the Bonelli Bluffs Campground is a full-service lakeside resort. There are two swimming pools, horseshoes, fire pits, fishing equipment, and hiking and biking trails.

More Barbie Dream Camper contest prizes

To top it off, kids get to take home a toy Barbie Dream Camper and a Barbie bike from Dynacraft along with memories of a lifetime.

Get your own (toy) dream camper

If you don’t win this dream weekend or don’t want to enter, you (or your kids or grandkids) can still have fun with this doll-size Barbie Dream Camper from Amazon.

Make sure you enter the contest here. Good luck!

