Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeJust for fun
Just for fun

Barbie’s Dream Camper comes to life, and you could win a stay in it

By Nanci Dixon
0
Barbie Dream Camper
Photo Credit: Stacie Hess of CAMP

Win a dream weekend in a life size Barbie™ Dream Camper! How cool is that?! One lucky family can win three days and two nights in a real, life-size Barbie Dream Camper motorhome. The motorhome is located at Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground in San Dimas, California.

Win a dream weekend

The fun weekend is April 29th to May 1st. You can enter the contest through this Saturday, April 23rd. Barbie, RVshare and CAMP came together to sponsor this fantastic contest. Register to win a dream weekend in Barbie’s Dream Camper motorhome for your family.

The camper

Inspired by Barbie’s camper, the motorhome is a vision in pink. The camper is fully outfitted with a kitchen, dishes, toiletries, a fun pink tent, outdoor furniture, pink bean bag toss and a giant game of Connect 4. There is everything you need for a great camping trip.

Barbie Dream Camper
Photo Credit: Stacie Hess of CAMP

Bonelli Bluffs campground

It’s unlikely, but if you run out of things to do in the motorhome, the Bonelli Bluffs Campground is a full-service lakeside resort. There are two swimming pools, horseshoes, fire pits, fishing equipment, and hiking and biking trails.

More Barbie Dream Camper contest prizes

To top it off, kids get to take home a toy Barbie Dream Camper and a Barbie bike from Dynacraft along with memories of a lifetime.

Get your own (toy) dream camper

If you don’t win this dream weekend or don’t want to enter, you (or your kids or grandkids) can still have fun with this doll-size Barbie Dream Camper from Amazon.

Make sure you enter the contest here. Good luck!

##RVT1049

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleTake steps to boondocking

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.