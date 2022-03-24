Winnebago recalls some towables: trailer may separate from tow vehicle

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2022 Winnebago Micro Minnie, Minnie, and Voyage travel trailers. The coupler was improperly welded, which may cause the trailer to separate from the tow vehicle. More than 1,500 RVs may be involved in this recall.

Trailer separation from the tow vehicle can increase the risk of a crash and injury to passengers and other motorists.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the coupler, as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280 ext. 5220.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.