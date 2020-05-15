Readers tell us: Have you cancelled camping reservations for the summer?

By Emily Woodbury

When we published this poll on May 3rd, we dreaded asking you this question: Have you cancelled your camping reservations for this summer?

I have three campground reservations for this summer (unlike you, I’m a tent-camper and I usually only go for the weekend… I know, I’m an outcast). The first reservation I have is over the 4th of July weekend. I’ve already let go of any hope I had about there being a 4th of July celebration with fireworks, but my hope is still high that I can at least enjoy the campground and a good ol’ campfire. After all, camping is my favorite part of summer.

The campgrounds here in Washington are supposed to reopen within the next month, which makes my heart pretty happy. Yes, I’ll need to use the public restrooms (and certainly can’t camp for three days without one), unlike you lucky folks who have RVs with bathrooms. But, as many of you have said, camping seems like a pretty safe option right now and a healthy way to be able to get outside. Oh, my fingers are crossed…

According to our poll, 51 percent of you are hopeful like me and have not cancelled your summer reservations just yet. A little over a quarter of you, 28 percent, have cancelled some, and just under a quarter of you, 21 percent, have cancelled them all.

Many of you pointed out in the comments that the parks you had reservations at have done the cancelling for you. Yup, that makes sense. At least most of you are getting your money back!

It’s one of those things where we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. We’re all taking this darned thing day-by-day, aren’t we?