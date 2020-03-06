Readers tell us: How often do you have a wood campfire?

By Emily Woodbury

For me, the best part of camping is the campfire. Then again, I tent camp (and I don’t own an RV), and I only go camping a few times a summer. So, my views might be skewed compared to yours. So let’s see: Say you spend 100 nights in your RV, how many of those nights do you think you’d make a wood campfire?

Here’s what you told us a couple of Saturdays ago when we asked you that exact question. A little more than a third of you said that out of 100 nights, you’d never have a wood campfire (whaaaaaaat?). Additionally, a little under a quarter of you said you’d probably only make a fire once or twice. A smaller 15 percent of you would make a fire somewhere between three and ten times, and 9 percent of you would have one somewhere between 10-20 times. How many of you would have a campfire more than 20 times? According to the poll results, about 19 percent of you.

Many of you left a comment saying that you use a propane firepit, which, sure, it gives off the same ~*~vibe~*~, but it’s not the same thing. Many others of you wrote that you’d have a fire more often if you stayed in places that allowed them, or weather and environmental conditions permitted.

Reader “livingboondockingmexico” commented: “Even though we are avid boondockers, in 20 years of RVing mostly in Mexico, we’ve only had a fire once. Too much hassle, smoke, and worry about starting a fire. Better to just sit outside under the stars and enjoy our favorite beverage while we chat. Good times.”

Jillie commented, “I can’t start one so I don’t have one. Even lighter fluid does not work.” Oh dear… Anyone want to help poor Jillie out?

Reader Diane M. is my kind of gal. She commented, “Gosh, to me it isn’t camping without a campfire. It’s my favorite part of camping.”

Steve S. has a neat tradition for his campfire. He shares, “We have our ‘forever’ campfire.

This started with the first campfire we had with our RV. (As an aside, before retiring, like a good Boy Scout, we douse the fire with water to ensure it is completely out. Always. No exceptions. Even if we will have a campfire the next day.) The day that we are leaving, I take any remaining coals and store them for the next camping trip. These become part of the fuel for the new campfire. So, every campfire we have is made from the previous campfire. The forever campfire.”

Thanks for sharing your thoughts, and as always, thanks for voting. Make a campfire for me tonight, will you?

