RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 25, 2020

Issue 1347

Today’s thought

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” ― Peter Marshall



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tap Dance Day! It’s also Memorial Day! (Not to “celebrate,” but to honor the fallen heroes.)

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

Tip of the Day

Navigating parking lots with a big RV

By Jim Twamley

Maybe you’ve had experiences like mine: My very first time out with our new 5th wheel we decided to stop at a Subway sandwich shop. Believing the parking lot was accessible behind the store, I pulled in. It turned out to be a boxed-in parking arrangement and I was stuck. The missus had to get out and guide me as I painfully and slowly backed out of the lot. I had to retrace my route backing onto a busy road in order to extract myself. We went down the road and found another sandwich shop with more suitable parking. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

CarGenerator update / TT-30 outlet. Here’s Mike’s update on an impressive non-generator technology for supplementing solar panels while boondocking.

When did you last see the Milky Way?

Most security lamps as well as general lighting in campgrounds throw too much light out in all directions, including skyward, effectively canceling out the night sky and the carpet of glittering Milky Way stars and the imaginative constellations scattered about the universe. That’s one advantage to boondocking, according to BoondockBob Difley. And did you know that light pollution can sometimes negatively affect nocturnal animals, like migrating birds? Read more.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

On Memorial Day… How lucky I am to be alive

By Chuck Woodbury

I was talking to my daughter, Emily, the other day about my father, her grandfather. And now, as Memorial Day approaches, I find myself thinking about that conversation again.

Every single one of us should pause once in a while to ponder how lucky we are to be alive — how lucky that we ever lived at all. What were the odds of our parents ever meeting, marrying, and then conceiving us at just the right time? Continue reading.

The neatest RV “safe” we’ve ever seen…

Quick Tip

Best way to park safely during strong winds

During a strong storm with high winds, try to camp with your RV pointing toward or away from the wind. The RV will be more stable than if the wind was hitting it sideways. And beware of close-by trees. If they don’t look strong and healthy, camp a distance away … just in case!

Random RV Thought

Living in a small space means your routine is probably pretty small too. Try and do something new every day. Look up a new DIY project for your RV, read a new book, go for a walk in a new place, try a new restaurant… Getting out of your day-to-day routine will feel good.

Website of the day

65 Memorial Day recipes

We are drooling! Step up your Memorial Day food this year and start cookin’! Hot dogs and hamburgers get boring after a while – why not try something new?

#913F

Trivia

The Moon has no atmosphere. This means that its surface is unprotected from cosmic rays, meteorites and solar winds, and has huge temperature variations. The lack of atmosphere means no sound can be heard on the Moon, and the sky always appears black. The Moon has much weaker gravity than Earth. You would weigh about one sixth of your Earth weight on the Moon.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rory” is our 9 y.o. Greyhound rescue. He has the most wonderful ears. He stands like the Sphinx. Rory and his housemate, or rather RV mate (no house), travel with us ‘ere we go. He eagerly rushes to “load-up” into the hauler. When I say “ride” we better be ready to go; he is!” — Pete Greig

