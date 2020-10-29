Your advice wanted about keeping mice out of your RV

From editor Chuck Woodbury

We received this letter the other day and figured it was a good launching point for a discussion about how to keep mice (and other rodents) out of your RV. This becomes important this time of year when many of us are putting our RVs into storage for the season.

Here is the letter, from reader Al Hubbard. He wrote:

I am looking to put away the camper for the season and the subject of mice comes up. Is it possible, using aluminum tape and canned foam, like Great Stuff, to seal the underside of a camper to the point where mice aren’t an issue? Further, is there a reason to not do that, assuming it is possible? I suppose efforts to make repairs might be inconvenienced, but that’s all I can think of. Will the foam keep them out, or just slow their entry a bit?

We purchased some ultrasonic gadgets that are supposed to repel everything but Covid-19. Anyone know anything about them? There was no documentation with them, and no obvious way, other than a blue light, to tell if they are even alive, much less producing a signal. Made in China specials.

Do you have advice for Al? Can you recommend a technique that worked for you? And if you think that putting Bounce dryer sheets, moth balls or Irish Spring soap in the RV to repel the rodents is the way to go, you might want to watch three short hidden camera videos where the truth is revealed. Just click the links in this paragraph to view each one.

But for now, please leave a comment below about techniques that have worked for you. Have you tried Lion Pee? We’ll report back next week with your recommendations.

##RVT972