Some 2021 Salem and Wildwood trailers, 5th wheels recalled

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Salem Fifth Wheel, Salem Travel Trailer, Wildwood Fifth Wheel, and Wildwood Travel Trailers. The red and amber clearance lamps do not reflect enough light. As such these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Assoc. Equipment.”

Less reflective clearance lamps can affect how other drivers judge the length of the trailer, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will add reflective stickers to both the amber and red clearance lamps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 20, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-3167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1359.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

The potential number of units affected is 289.

##RVT1005b