2022 pickup truck sales intensify among Ford, Ram, Chevrolet

Competition among pickup truck manufacturers is always intense.
Ford still reigns, as it has for nearly 50 years. But just looking at the past five years, the statistics in the following chart reveal changing trends.
While Ford remained the top seller from 2017 through 2021, Chevrolet’s popularity increased. And Toyota made a strong case for the enduring Tacoma.
As detailed on several specialty pickup truck sites, including GoodCarBadCar.net, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Series became the top-selling truck in 19 states in 2021.
The most popular truck for the West Coast is the Toyota Tacoma. It sold more than any other truck in Washington, Oregon and California.
In 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck lineup will include eight trims with a variety of configurations, including the recently announced off-road-oriented Rattler.
The varied offerings will include (with estimated MSRPs): XL, $32,000; Rattler, $40,000; XLT, $42,000; Lariat, $51,000; Tremor, $54,000; King Ranch, $61,000; Platinum, $64,000; Limited, $78,000.
In 2022, the strong pickup truck competition has continued. Here are the sales totals for the first quarter of the year ending on March 31.
2022 TRUCKS SALES JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2022
Ford F-Series, 140,701
Ram Pickup, 127,116
Chevrolet Silverado, 121,107
GMC Sierra, 56,616
Toyota Tacoma, 53,182
Toyota Tundra, 22,643
Nissan Frontier, 22,406
Chevrolet Colorado, 21,693
Ford Maverick, 19,245
Jeep Gladiator, 17,912
Ford Ranger, 17,639
Honda Ridgeline, 9,189
Hyundai Santa Cruz, 8,400
Nissan Titan, 6,415
GMC Canyon, 6,160
GMC Hummer EV, 99
2021 TOTAL TRUCK SALES (TOP-FIVE)
Ford F-150, 726,004
Ram 1500, 569,388
Chevy Silverado, 519,774
Toyota Tacoma, 252,520
GMC Sierra, 248,924
