2022 pickup truck sales intensify among Ford, Ram, Chevrolet

Competition among pickup truck manufacturers is always intense.

Ford still reigns, as it has for nearly 50 years. But just looking at the past five years, the statistics in the following chart reveal changing trends.

While Ford remained the top seller from 2017 through 2021, Chevrolet’s popularity increased. And Toyota made a strong case for the enduring Tacoma.

As detailed on several specialty pickup truck sites, including GoodCarBadCar.net, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Series became the top-selling truck in 19 states in 2021.

The most popular truck for the West Coast is the Toyota Tacoma. It sold more than any other truck in Washington, Oregon and California.

In 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck lineup will include eight trims with a variety of configurations, including the recently announced off-road-oriented Rattler.

The varied offerings will include (with estimated MSRPs): XL, $32,000; Rattler, $40,000; XLT, $42,000; Lariat, $51,000; Tremor, $54,000; King Ranch, $61,000; Platinum, $64,000; Limited, $78,000.

In 2022, the strong pickup truck competition has continued. Here are the sales totals for the first quarter of the year ending on March 31.

2022 TRUCKS SALES JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2022

Ford F-Series, 140,701

Ram Pickup, 127,116

Chevrolet Silverado, 121,107

GMC Sierra, 56,616

Toyota Tacoma, 53,182

Toyota Tundra, 22,643

Nissan Frontier, 22,406

Chevrolet Colorado, 21,693

Ford Maverick, 19,245

Jeep Gladiator, 17,912

Ford Ranger, 17,639

Honda Ridgeline, 9,189

Hyundai Santa Cruz, 8,400

Nissan Titan, 6,415

GMC Canyon, 6,160

GMC Hummer EV, 99

2021 TOTAL TRUCK SALES (TOP-FIVE)

Ford F-150, 726,004

Ram 1500, 569,388

Chevy Silverado, 519,774

Toyota Tacoma, 252,520

GMC Sierra, 248,924

