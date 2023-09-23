3 ESSENTIAL RV tasks even experienced RVers neglect

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Ross from RV Tips & Travels [107K subscribers, 8M views] shares three essential RV tasks that are so common sense and so obvious that many RVers seem to forget about them. Don’t let that be you!

For seasoned RVers, this video might be too basic; but if you are an RV newbie, you don’t know what you don’t know, so give it a watch.

Let’s see what Ross has to say.

Fresh water

Ross references a situation where the campground was out of water and the RV could not fill up. He always recommends keeping some water in your tanks. If you are heading to the campground it doesn’t have to be a lot, but you should have enough to use the bathroom and wash your hands, etc.

I boondock, so I never travel without water in my tanks and had no idea some people do, apparently because of weight. Ross recommends traveling with 5 or 10 gallons, which keeps weight low but also lets you use your RV’s plumbing.

The importance of rinsing

This applies whenever you are dumping your black water tank. Ross likes to dump the tank, partially fill it with water, and then dump it again to get as much sludge out of the tank as possible.

Watch the video for an extra modification tip he did on his Camco Rhino Blaster Pro, and to see how he rinses out the black tank every time he dumps.

Slide out secrets

Ross says adding slide out maintenance to your RV checklist is one of the most essential RV tasks that many people neglect. A lot is going on under there and a lot can go wrong. Things can go wrong even when the slide is properly working. For instance, he knew of a dog that needed stitches after being cut on sharp metal edges under the slide.

Watch the video as Ross shows what to look for and how to make sure everything under your slide room is properly in place.

Ross shares a bonus quick connect water hose tip at the end of the video.

Can you think of other essential RV tasks new RVers might neglect or be unaware of? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

