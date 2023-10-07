You won’t believe how 8 RVers orchestrated The Addams Family theme song! Amazing!

Remember those characters in that photo? Can you sing along to The Addams Family theme song?

Many of us grew up watching this iconic mid-’60s macabre comedy series, The Addams Family. Its stark deviation from the then-family television shows, like Lassie, sparked dark humor. Laughing at Morticia and Gomez’s interpretation of normal life in the Addams household with Wednesday and Pugsley complaining about their school issues. Filmed only in black and white added to its mystique, making it addictive.

Do you remember snapping your fingers to The Addams Family theme song?

Even today, when we hear the song, we may remember its words and find ourselves humming along. Recently, in Flaming Gorge, Wyoming, eight RVers comprising the Addams Family RV Orchestra orchestrated this well-known theme song with very unusual tones.

Watch it here:

You will want to watch this more than once! It’s creative, to say the least!

