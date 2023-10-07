Saturday, October 7, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

You won’t believe how 8 RVers orchestrated The Addams Family theme song! Amazing!

By Kate Doherty
0
The Addams Family performing their theme song

Remember those characters in that photo? Can you sing along to The Addams Family theme song?

Many of us grew up watching this iconic mid-’60s macabre comedy series, The Addams Family. Its stark deviation from the then-family television shows, like Lassie, sparked dark humor. Laughing at Morticia and Gomez’s interpretation of normal life in the Addams household with Wednesday and Pugsley complaining about their school issues. Filmed only in black and white added to its mystique, making it addictive.

Do you remember snapping your fingers to The Addams Family theme song?

Even today, when we hear the song, we may remember its words and find ourselves humming along. Recently, in Flaming Gorge, Wyoming, eight RVers comprising the Addams Family RV Orchestra orchestrated this well-known theme song with very unusual tones.

Watch it here:

You will want to watch this more than once! It’s creative, to say the least!

##RVT1125

Previous article
Dine with ghosts at this haunted restaurant

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE