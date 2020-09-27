Would you spend $409 a night to stay in an Airstream trailer?

A new campground on Cape Cod will rent you an Airstream trailer for $409 for a one-night stay. That’s the July and August rate. It’s a lot less if you want to stay when the weather isn’t as predictably nice.

AutoCamp, which has locations in Yosemite and the Sonoma Valley of California, will open in Falmouth, Mass., March 1, 2021, on a 14-acre site and will feature 108 Airstream trailers, luxury tents and tiny homes. There will also be many fire pits and a two-story clubhouse.

Prices for a night in a standard Airstream in March begin at $129 and will rise through the spring and summer. Prices get as high as $409 a night in July and August. Tents will be available April through October, and prices start at $159 a night. The tiny homes (called Vista X Suites) start at $279 a night.

On its website, the company says, “To put it simply, we believe that great design has the power to change the world, and that smart planning and small space design can help us reduce our environmental footprint. We invite you to come experience the simplicity of small space design at AutoCamp.”

Okay, sounds good. But are you willing to pay $409 to stay where “great design has the power to change the world?”