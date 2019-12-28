Another super long RV. Don’t take this around a tight curve

Here’s another super-long RV, owned by reader Ronald Johnson. He and his wife have traveled full-time since 2015.

Here’s what he wrote:

“This photo was taken in south central Nebraska after a stormy night’s stay in a city-owned RV park. The rig is 65 feet overall to be legal. The truck is a 2010 Volvo VNL 670 which was converted from line haul duties to become our RV hauler.

“On the truck’s car deck is a 2017 Smart Fortwo Prime. The 5’er is a 2016 DRV 38RSSA. Combined weight is in the neighborhood of 47K pounds depending on fuel load. We can carry up to 250 gallons of #2. The truck gets an average of 7.4 mpg based on 42K miles in all types of terrain but of the 42K most was in the west. The rig is large but is the safest way to get our home down the road in our opinion.

“The truck is named Thor, the car is Loki and the 5’er is Freya.”

Do you have a super-long RV. Please send a pic and tell us about it.