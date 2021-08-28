This app lets you read historical markers without even stopping

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

From the Oregon trail in Wyoming, to George Washington’s boyhood home in the Chesapeake, we’ve driven by a lot of historical markers in our motorhome this summer. I’m always curious when I see the sign, but rarely enough to pull over. So, I use the app called “Explore Here.” Just open it up to the homepage, and I see a category called “Nearby.” If we just passed a marker, it will show up in this section. I’ve been impressed with how complete it is. It uses the Historical Marker Database (HMdb.org) as its source.

Yesterday we were driving on the Tidewater Trail in the Chesapeake area and saw a sign as we passed it. In order to read the sign, I pulled up my Explore Here app and looked at the nearby section. I could see that sign on the map, so I clicked and read the text. Many of the signs also have photos. There is also a setting to get a push notification when you are passing a historical marker.

The app currently is only available on Apple iOS although they claim it is “coming soon” to Android. Meanwhile, on Android you can go directly to the source, the HMdb.org website, and you will also see a “near you” button there.

App: Explore Here

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android coming soon

Author: Wes Vance

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

