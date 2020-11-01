By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Despite the vagaries of COVID-19, it seems that “The RV show must go on!” applies in Quartzsite. Yes, the Quartzsite Sports Vacation & RV Show, which has for 36 years been a staple of the tiny desert town that gets big every winter, will pop up the big tent for the 37th time – just a half-mile south of I-10.

Teeming crowds

In case you’ve done a “Rip Van Winkle” and snoozed through the last three decades, we’ll bring you up to speed. Quartzsite, Arizona, is a kind of weird “convergence zone” where RVers of all stripes and persuasion spend days, weeks, or even months of a relatively warm winter splattered out across the desert floor. Focal points for many are the gem and mineral shows, swap meets, and vendors who market their wares to the teeming crowds.

Come the middle of January, a big tent – and we mean HUGE tent – pops up on a chunk of otherwise empty ground right alongside Highway 95. Vendors hawking everything from toilet chemistry, to RV hardware, to dream vacations, set up shop in Kenny and Kim King’s tent. When the doors open on the first day, in years past there has always been a crush of RVers wanting to see the latest (or oldest) RV gee-gaws. Yes, the Quartzsite RV show must go on!

Who’s-who of RVing

The King father-daughter team say this year won’t be different, at least from the standpoint of there being lots to see and spend your shekels on. However, precautions for a health-wise visit are set in place. The crowds will be limited to moving in one direction through the show. Plexiglas guards will cut down air movement between vendors and patrons, etc.

Last year show officials estimated 100,000 folks came through “The Largest Consumer

Attended RV Show in the USA.” Will that be the case this year? Time will tell on that one. Still, there’ll be plenty of vendors under the 70,000-square-foot tent roof. Who might you expect? Dometic, the manufacturer of so many things RV, gets top billing as sponsor. You’ll also find Progressive RV Insurance, Dish Network, Thousand Trails/Equity Lifestyles, FMCA, Redlands Truck & RV Service, Plasticover, and plenty more common RV trade names.

While not specified as being behind the tables at the 37th show, last year there were plenty of “work camper” recruiters from businesses, resorts and private campgrounds from all over the nation. As well, representatives were present from several national parks including Yellowstone.

To find out the who’s-who in totality, you’ll need to show up yourself. This year the dates for the 37th Annual Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show are January 16th through the 24th and the hours are 9-5. You can get more information from the website www.quartzsitervshow.com.

Are you planning on attending? Let us know in the comments below.

Related

Will the Quartzsite RV show go on? Here’s the latest!

##RVT972b