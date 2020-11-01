Have you seen any of these FBI Top Fugitives?

The following contains current and historical information as of Oct. 31, 2020. It’s based on FBI records and is updated by the Investigative Publicity and Public Affairs Unit, Office of Public Affairs.
Because RVers are out and about so much, they represent a large group of people who could conceivably come in contact with any of these people. RVtravel.com posts this list once a month on the first of the month. This is for the month of November 2020.
The FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list has been in existence since March 14, 1950. A reporter for the International News Service (the predecessor to United Press International) asked the Bureau for the names and descriptions of the “toughest guys” the Bureau would like to capture. The resulting story generated so much publicity and had so much appeal that late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover implemented the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” program. The first person to be placed on the list was Thomas James Holden, wanted for the murder of his wife, her brother, and her stepbrother.
Since its inception, 524 fugitives have been on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, and 490 have been apprehended or located. Some interesting facts about the program are:
-
- 162 fugitives have been captured/located as a result of citizen cooperation.
- Two fugitives were apprehended as a result of visitors on an FBI tour.
- The shortest amount of time spent on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was two hours, by Billy Austin Bryant in 1969.
- The longest amount of time spent on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was over 32 years by Victor Manuel Gerena.
- Nine fugitives were arrested prior to publication and release, but are still considered as officially on the list.
- The oldest person to be placed on the list is 80-year-old Eugene Palmer, who was added in May of 2019.
This program relies heavily on the assistance of citizens and the media. Publicity from coast to coast and around the world is important.
For more information on any of these fugitives or to report one you have seen, visit here or contact your local police department.