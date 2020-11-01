Have you seen any of these FBI Top Fugitives?

The following contains current and historical information as of Oct. 31, 2020. It’s based on FBI records and is updated by the Investigative Publicity and Public Affairs Unit, Office of Public Affairs.

Because RVers are out and about so much, they represent a large group of people who could conceivably come in contact with any of these people. RVtravel.com posts this list once a month on the first of the month. This is for the month of November 2020.

The FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list has been in existence since March 14, 1950. A reporter for the International News Service (the predecessor to United Press International) asked the Bureau for the names and descriptions of the “toughest guys” the Bureau would like to capture. The resulting story generated so much publicity and had so much appeal that late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover implemented the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” program. The first person to be placed on the list was Thomas James Holden, wanted for the murder of his wife, her brother, and her stepbrother.

Since its inception, 524 fugitives have been on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, and 490 have been apprehended or located. Some interesting facts about the program are: