Ask Dave: Correction on two recent water pressure posts – Oops!

This past month it seems like most of the questions have been about some type of water-related issue such as a small amount of water left in the freshwater tank, a trickle in the faucet, and a bunch of black water issues. I get dozens of questions every week and sometimes every day. I try to answer them all and use one that hopefully is informative enough for the majority of readers. Most of the time I do not get a response back regarding what they actually found or what fixed the problem, so I generally file that data base in my mental attic that also contains the frog dissecting skills I learned in high school biology.

But I’ve learned you can’t mix water with vinegar, and you shouldn’t mix Chris with Greg! (Sorry, guys.)

So, here is the timeline of how things progressed. In October I got a question from Greg, who stated his 2019 nuCamp T@B 320 S Boondock Lite had low pressure when using the onboard pump but good city water pressure. Here is the article.

Next came the question from Chris, who had a trickle in the kitchen cold side. That question and answer post is here.

Another question about water line

But, lo and behold, I got an email from Greg who had found silicone in his water line and plastic shavings. He even sent photos. So, naturally, I posted his response in a recent newsletter as the photos were great and the information was very informative. I did that just to see if you were paying attention! As of today, the “fix” post, as I call it, has gotten great views and seven comments on how poor quality manufacturing has been.

The problem is… at my age and memory capabilities, I thought it was a response regarding the recent question by Chris, not from a month ago! My wife has me taking Prevagen but I keep forgetting to take it! She finds it odd how I can remember something from high school or college but not what we had for dinner last night! I’m not touching that one, but will defer it to you old-time readers!

Anyway, to wrap it all up, Chris had the trickle in the kitchen faucet on a 2015 Nexus Viper, which we have not found out what is the issue. Greg had the low water flow and found the silicone and plastic shavings and here is his response today about how well nuCamp has been in helping with his issue.

Thank you! I am happy to report that the manufacturer (nuCamp RV) has contacted me and assured me that they are going to take care of this. They just need to confirm which parts I will need to make the necessary repairs. I am very happy that they are stepping up to the plate and making this right.

I am very pleased with nuCamp’s prompt response and willingness to get my fresh water system up and running again. Great customer service in my view, which is rare these days. Kudos to nuCamp.

Happy holidays! —Greg

Sorry for the confusion, and hopefully we will hear from Chris on his “cold water trickle” issue.

