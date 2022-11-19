RVtravel.com Photo Contest, November 19, 2022

Select your favorite photo

From reader Tom Huling: “Photo taken in Jackson Hole. Everyone has seen the well-photographed barns with the Tetons in the background. However, we could not resist the stand-alone outhouse”

From reader Jan Sawyer: “Best first mate. Kayaking on Hebgen Lake, Montana, with our Westie, Tucker.”

From reader Barbara Froelich: “Standing on the rim in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park before exploring the 17-mile loop road.”

From reader Patrick McNeil: “Sunrise on the Teton. Schwabacher Landing.”

From reader Bill Langton: “The Colorado River – Marble Canyon, Arizona. Marble Canyon is home to the famous ‘Navajo Bridge,’ constructed across the Colorado River in the late 1920s. It was dedicated in June of 1929. The original bridge was replaced in the 1990s with a new span that is right next to it. Now the old bridge is open to foot traffic and provides spectacular views of the Colorado River, some 465 feet below! This photo was taken in the spring of 2021. If you look close, you can see rafters heading downriver from Lees Ferry, just upstream of the bridge.”