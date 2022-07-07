Ask Dave: Why do I need supplemental brakes for a light toad?

Dear Dave,

I had my Class A coach weighed and even loaded we were 6,000 pounds below the allowable vehicle weight. My tow vehicle, a Mini Cooper, weighs about 3,000 pounds. Given that even with the tow vehicle I am below the allowable weight, why do I need separate tow vehicle brakes? In other words, is the inertia more if the extra weight is pulled vs. if it were in the motorhome? I am just questioning the science, not the fact that some states may require tow vehicle brakes. Thanks! —Phil, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

Dear Phil,

According to the Newmar website, your 4081 was available on a Freightliner or Spartan chassis and the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) is 49,000 lbs. on either chassis. The approximate Unloaded Vehicle Weight (UVW) is 37,400 lbs. on the Freightliner and 37,600 on the Spartan, so you have more than 11,000 lbs. net cargo carrying capacity (NCC). The Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) is 64,000 lbs. and, according to the website, it has a hitch rating of 15,000 lbs. This all means that your Mini Cooper, at 3,000 lbs, is well below the towing limits.

So your question is a valid one other than the road use laws that many states have. For example, New York requires auxiliary brakes on anything over 1,000 lbs., while Texas is 4,500. It must be harder to stop in New York?

Auxiliary braking system

I have heard from owners that stated Freightliner did tell them that they do not need an auxiliary braking system if the weight of the rig and the towed vehicle combined do not exceed the GVWR, as the brakes are rated for that. I am still trying to get an official recommendation from FCCC (Freightliner), though.

In my opinion, 3,000 lbs. is enough weight to affect the stopping distance, especially on wet roads or in heat conditions. Plus, I like to have the breakaway feature that is on the Blue Ox Patriot and Roadmaster Even Brake.

I have also had a few attendees at my seminars state that the road use laws are just for non-motorized vehicles such as trailers and don’t apply to a car being towed behind a motorhome. I’m still trying to find that in any of the road use laws. However, one thing I have found out on the road is the “law” is interpreted by the individual officer and you can get a ticket and then have to fight it in court.

I know there have been quite a number of RVers that have towed for years without supplemental brakes with no problem or tickets. But, of course, that doesn’t mean it’s legal or the safest way to tow.

