Ask Dave: I want to swap my sofa sleeper for recliners. How do I get the couch out?

Dear Dave,

We own a 2017 Winnebago Cambria 30J. Is it possible to change out the couch with a two-recliner-type couch? The current couch makes into a bed. We have never had any guests to use the couch feature and would like recliners instead. Is it possible to even get the current couch out of the living area? We would appreciate any information and knowledge you can supply. —Robert

Dear Robert,

How ironic. One of my first jobs at Winnebago in 1983 was doing automotive items like aligning headlights, installing batteries, and putting on bumpers. One day the kid that was in charge of installing the sofa sleeper did not show up and I inherited that job as well! I have been back to Winnebago several times and see they are still installed at the end of the line after the walls and roof are installed.

Here is a sample of what the 2017 Cambria 30J looks like and the entrance door width.

Sofa sleeper

Typically the sofa sleeper is a jackknife-type bed. We would open it up almost flat and take it in sideways. If the frame was wider than the door opening, we would need to angle the sofa parallel with the side of the unit to get the front frame in, then straighten it out pushing the sofa into the back frame and angle it again.

Here is a sample of what your sofa sleeper looks like from the brochure in Winnebago’s archives.

Taking the sofa sleeper out

The unit is secured to the floor with large lag screws with a hex head. It should be easy to loosen by pulling out the foot rests like this photo and removing them. I would then retract the foot rests and bring the back of the couch flat. Measure the armrests to see if they will fit through the door sideways. If not, you can do the angle trick. If not, I believe they can be removed. Also, there should be a wire that needs to be unplugged.

One last thing. Make sure the new furniture you are getting will fit through the door as well!

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##rvdt1801