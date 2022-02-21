Monday, February 21, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How do you feel about spending a week without access to social media?

By RV Travel
0

Is it fair to say that social media has taken over the world? We think so. Your world? Maybe, maybe not, but certainly the majority of the world.

If you had to go a week without any access to social media, no Facebook, no Twitter, no Instagram, no nothin’, could you do it? Would it be easy for you? Hard for you? Could you do it but you wouldn’t want to?

After you vote, please feel free to explain your answer in the comments below. We’re curious to hear your thoughts. Just please keep them civil or political. Thanks, we appreciate it.

Previous articleAsk Dave: I want to swap my sofa sleeper for recliners. How do I get the couch out?
Next articleRV Review: I love the $1.4 million Foretravel Presidential Realm Luxury Villa 3

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.