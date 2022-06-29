Ask Dave: Why is there no rear engine gas pusher Class A?

Dear Dave,

I don’t know if this is your area, but will ask anyway. I see many RV reviews about Class A motorhomes being a pusher, but always with diesel. Why don’t they make a pusher with gas? Naturally this would be for smaller class A’s. Looking to upgrade. —Jeff, 2016 30-ft. Gulfstream

Dear Jeff,

There have been a few attempts at a rear engine gasoline chassis going back to FMC and Winnebago’s famous disaster, the Spectrum 2000. In 1999, Winnebago set out to engineer a state of the art motorhome similar to the GMC with a rear engine gas chassis designed and built completely by Winnebago. It was a unibody construction chassis similar to an automobile rather than a frame rail and featured the Ford 460 CID with C-6 transmission. It was a beautiful motorhome and drove like a dream. However, all 95 units were repurchased by the company as the weight of the rig was too much for the engine and drive train, and several started on fire. I picked up a repurchased unit in Bangor, Maine, and drove it back to the factory. I had never driven anything as nice before, nor have I since. You can read the press release here.

Universal Fuel Option (UFO) chassis

Fast forward several years and Workhorse Custom Chassis introduced the Universal Fuel Option (UFO) chassis for the 2008 model year that could be outfitted with a diesel or gas drive train and featured the Chevrolet Vortec engine.

The V-8 Vortec engine was a 8.1 liter gas engine with 340 hp and an Allison 2100 6-speed transmission. Only two RV manufacturers offered it, one being Winnebago on the Destination and Adventurer Limited. Here is the feature page in the 2008 Winnebago Destination brochure.

The concept sounded good on paper. However, several engineering setbacks delayed the gas offering and only a few were actually built. Then the economics of 2008 hit with the high gas prices, stock market crash, housing bubble bursting, and financial institutions failing. The RV industry pretty much shut down. Workhorse was hit hard and was eventually purchased by Navistar, if memory serves me correctly. Then in 2010, new emissions were implemented and that meant new certification for engine manufacturers. Chevrolet dropped that engine and even today we only see the Ford F53 with a gas engine. I’m not sure exactly when the UFO dropped out of the offering, but it was close to 2008.

So why not reintroduce a rear engine gas model? In my opinion, it’s price vs. performance compared to the diesel. The Ford F53 is a chassis that is used in several markets, not just the RV industry. So all engineering and production costs are shared. The cost to develop a rear engine gas pusher chassis that would most likely only be used in the RV industry would be very costly.

UFO chassis didn’t have features of diesel pushers

The UFO chassis did not have the features of the diesel pushers such as air bag suspension, 10,000 lb. towing capacity, specially designed front steering system, air brakes and other features. And the cost was too close to the diesel to justify purchasing it vs. the diesel. Most RV buyers looking at the larger Class A units not only wanted the diesel, they wanted it with 360-400 hp or more, even if they didn’t need it.

One thing I’ve learned in the RV business is never say never! So will a gas pusher become available in the future? I doubt it. I would venture to say we could see an electric pusher available instead? But then, what’s the point as the advantage of a rear engine unit is no engine noise—which is one of the advantages of the electric engine. However, with the engine in the back, even if it is electric, that means no engine in the front. So there can be a bus-style front door and no “dog house” engine cover between the driver and passenger.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

