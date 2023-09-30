Saturday, September 30, 2023

Watch out! 50% of RVs have loose awning rail moldings

By Dustin Simpson
0

Hey, everyone. Here is something that we continue to see weekly in our RV shop. We have been seeing this more and more when the awning rails are pulled loose from the side walls!

Depending on travel, vibration, wind, and rain, the awning rails sometimes take a lot of abuse. As part of your regular preventive maintenance, make sure to add this inspection to your list.

If the rail comes loose in travel, it can cause the awning to parachute open in travel. It could come loose and damage your unit and or those behind you.

If your awning rail has come loose, you’ll need to remove your insert molding in order to check and tighten the screws. If the screw hole is stripped out, then you will need to install a tri-fold rivet.

Example of awning rail with screws.

If needed, you can pre-drill 3/16” additional holes every 3 inches between the screws and add some additional fasteners in place.

We use these 3/16 tri-fold rivets all the time. I would say that 5 out of 10 units that come into the shop have loose awning rail moldings.

Here is an example of a black tri-fold rivet.

By adding rivets you will ensure that your rail will never come loose again.

Here is an example of after the rivets have been installed.

Make sure to triple-check your awnings and help to spread the word, travel safely and thanks for following us on RVtravel.com.

DIY Tools and Supplies Needed

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVT1124

Dustin Simpson
https://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Do you trust your TPMS or hand gauge for your RV tires?
The pros and cons of RV covers: Are they worth it?

