Watch out! 50% of RVs have loose awning rail moldings

Hey, everyone. Here is something that we continue to see weekly in our RV shop. We have been seeing this more and more when the awning rails are pulled loose from the side walls!

Depending on travel, vibration, wind, and rain, the awning rails sometimes take a lot of abuse. As part of your regular preventive maintenance, make sure to add this inspection to your list.

If the rail comes loose in travel, it can cause the awning to parachute open in travel. It could come loose and damage your unit and or those behind you.

If your awning rail has come loose, you’ll need to remove your insert molding in order to check and tighten the screws. If the screw hole is stripped out, then you will need to install a tri-fold rivet.

If needed, you can pre-drill 3/16” additional holes every 3 inches between the screws and add some additional fasteners in place.

We use these 3/16 tri-fold rivets all the time. I would say that 5 out of 10 units that come into the shop have loose awning rail moldings.

By adding rivets you will ensure that your rail will never come loose again.

Make sure to triple-check your awnings and help to spread the word, travel safely and thanks for following us on RVtravel.com.

DIY Tools and Supplies Needed

