A beloved Texas roadside stop with the “best bathrooms in the nation”

When you’re on a road trip and your gas tank is nearing empty, your bladder is nearing full, and your stomach is grumbling, where’s the best place to stop? Well, if you’re in Texas, Alabama, Georgia or Florida, it’s going to be at the beloved Buc-ee’s, of course.

The cartoon beaver, the smiling mascot of Buc-ees, has welcomed road-trippers and Texas shoppers since 1982 at its 41 locations. Two locations have broken two world records: the world’s largest gas station and the world’s longest car wash.

Inside the store, you’ll find some of the nicest roadside bathrooms (they’ve been voted the best bathrooms in the nation!), a freshly-made beef jerky bar, homemade fudge, and so much more. While you visit, you just may be lucky enough to see Buc-ee himself and buy a T-shirt with his face on it… or a swimsuit?

If you’ve driven past Buc-ee’s and never stopped, you’re going to have to change that. The cheerful, smiling rodent is worth a stop (and so is that jerky).