Beware: Older pickup trucks are among thieves’ favorites

Pickup trucks are stolen so often, it’s an automotive epidemic. At least that’s the one-word description of the data compiled by the National Crime Insurance Bureau (NCIB) in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The NCIB reported the Ford F-150 pickup was the third most stolen vehicle in the United States in the past five years.

Via statistics through 2018, the Chevrolet Silverado was the fourth most stolen vehicle during the past five years.

According to the NCIB, the reason older Ford F-Series and GM trucks are stolen at such a high rate is because in 2007 most vehicles began having anti-theft systems installed.

Older pickup trucks are also more targeted because they can easily be dismantled and have parts sometimes not easy to find as replacements. As such, tailgates and wheels are commonly stolen because of their high value on the black market.

Police departments nationally reported 748,841 vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2018, down 3 percent from 2017.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration detailed vehicle theft cost an estimated $6 million a year.

Here are the top-10 most stolen vehicles in the United States in 2018, with model year and number stolen:

• Honda Civic (2000) – 38,426

• Honda Accord (1997) – 36,815

• Ford F-Series Pickup (2006) – 36,355

• Chevrolet Silverado Pickup – 31,566

• Toyota Camry (2017) – 16,906

• Nissan Altima (2017) – 13,284

• Toyota Corolla (2017) – 12,388

• GMC Sierra Pickup (2018) – 11,708

• Dodge/Ram Pickup (2001) – 11,226

• Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (2000) – 9,818

