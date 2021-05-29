Saturday, May 29, 2021
Saturday, May 29, 2021
RV Recalls

Big recall of Grand Design 2016-2021 trailers for potential fire hazard

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2016-2021 Imagine, Transcend, and Momentum travel trailers. The LP regulator that controls the LP gas pressure may fail, allowing excessive gas pressure that causes the appliance flame to increase. The potential number of units affected is 55,508.

Excessive gas pressure and a larger than intended appliance flame can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the LP regulator, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 28, 2021. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910023.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

