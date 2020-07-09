RVing: The joy of the unexpected

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We find that a good part of the joy of RVing is running into the unexpected. Round the next corner, who knows, maybe you’ll happen onto a herd of antelope. Maybe a tackle shop that serves up crawdad salad. There’s always that vintage gas station that looks like a coffee pot. But half the fun is seeing the reactions folks have to these strange turnings.

We were heading across the edge of Idaho, traveling with friends. We happened on an anomaly: A still-operating drive-in theater. But the ancient truck, parked up front, and its load caught a quick eye. We motored up to examine this heavy load a little more closely. When we did, our (I kid you not) blonde woman friend whipped out her camera. With a straight face she exclaimed in her charming, southern drawl, “Well, I’m sure this just can’t be a real potato, can it?”

We’ll let you make that call on your own if you happen to get a little north of Driggs, Idaho.

P.S. to Shirley: We love you just the way you are.