Friday, September 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & Opinion

RV boo-boos – Broken tongue sidelines trailer

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
fresh

Here’s a sad tale pictured from Williams, Arizona. This poor little guy was left, not beside the road, but in a truck stop parking lot. The victim of a broken tongue, we’re thinking the proud parents may have gone off to try and get help. Owners of these little “egg campers” are recognized for the fondness they develop for their trailers.

Broken tongue
R & T De Maris photo

Broken tongue cautionary thoughts

What happened to cause this broken tongue? We don’t have any information on this one. But it still leads to some cautionary thoughts we could throw out. Little rigs like these aren’t built to carry much weight. Is it possible the owners had an overload—maybe way too much up front of the axles? It’s a story for any RVer. Know the total weight capacity of your rig, and don’t overload it. The old adage “a chain is as strong as its weakest link” applies. Whatever can’t stand the load first will be the first thing to let go.

Here’s another one: Make frame inspection part of your regular checklist. Cracks can and do develop. One of our RVtravel.com staff writers, who shall remain anonymous, has buried two travel trailers this year alone—with broken frame issues. And if you frequent boondocking venues, traveling over hill and dale—and washboard road—a lot of stress can lead to problems.

Meanwhile, we hope the best for our little pal here. Hopefully he’ll get an appropriate fix and get back on the road again. With that broken tongue healed, he’ll be talkin’ and walkin’ again!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1072

Previous articleAround the Campfire: Which to purchase first, the truck or the RV?
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.