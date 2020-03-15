Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, March 14, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com

DATELINE: March 14, 2020



ALABAMA CAMPGROUND TO OPEN IN MAY

In Foley, the new Pirates Cove RrrrV Resort will open with a family-friendly swashbuckling theme. Features of the resort include two swimming pools, wide roads and RV lots measuring a generous 38 by 70 feet. Some sites are already in use and reservations are available now.

ALBERTA CAMPGROUNDS MAKE BIG CHANGES

Before planning your camping schedule in Alberta this season take a careful look at massive changes for 2020, including 20 closures of provincial campgrounds and privatization of 164 more. Budgets have been slashed, staffs reduced and base rates increased by $1 to $3. Access to provincial parks and day-use areas remains free.

BRITISH COLUMBIA TO HAVE ROCK FEST

Previously announced as “Titans of Rock,” Canada Rockfest in Grand Forks will offer RV camping. Dates are August 6-8. Bands to appear include the B-52s, DOA, Three Dog Night, Snake Oil and many more.

GEORGIA POWER IS POWERHOUSE FOR CAMPING

As the largest non-governmental provider of recreation facilities in the state, Georgia Power is now offering reservations via its website. Take a virtual tour then choose your campsite. The company also offers an annual pass to its 40 properties. Go to gplakes.com.

GEORGIA BATTLE SITE HAS MUSEUM, RV SITES

In 1865 the battles at Broxton Bridge and Rivers Bridge were fought on the Salkehatchie River. Participants in the fight included the famous Hunley, the Confederate submarine that was recently recovered and is now on display. At Broxton Bridge Plantation find a bed and breakfast inn, an airstrip, 130-site RV campground, hunting, clay shooting, 80 miles of horse trails, 58 miles of walking trails and an 10-acre fishing lake with catfish, bream and bass. Guided tours at $10 per person can be arranged with prior notice. Proceeds help fund Broxton’s Confederate Museum.

MICHIGAN SPEEDWAY HAS TWO NEW CAMPGROUNDS

Just in time for race season, two new campgrounds will open at NASCAR’S Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, 70 miles from Detroit. Campsites are a spacious 35 X 45 feet and have 30-amp service. Camping packages include two race tickets and other privileges. Non-electric sites are $533 and sites with electric are $683 and $703. Go to mispeedway.com/camping or call (888) 905-7223

NEVADA/ARIZONA CAMPGROUNDS AT LAKE MEAD HAVE NEW MANAGERS

Hospitality management company Guest Services has purchased destinations including marinas, RV villages and river operations in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Present plans call for all services to continue year-round operations including Callville Bay Marina and the Temple Bar Resort and Marina on eastern Lake Mead. It has a full-service marina, restaurant, convenience store, motel, fishing cabins, dry storage, houseboat and ski boat rentals and RV sites.

NORTH CAROLINA KOA OPENS

Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA will open May 15 on the site of the former Hampton Lodge Campground. For two years, extensive renovations have been made. Guests will have access to local attractions including Corolla and Currituck Beach via a complimentary boat shuttle. The park has six categories of accommodations from cabins to tent sites, including 41 deluxe RV sites and 75 seasonal RV sites. Of the 87 standard back-in and pull-thru sites, 43 are directly on the water. The KOA has many amenities including a camp store, paddleboard rentals, two boat launches, new bathhouse and laundry, golf cart rentals, volleyball court, playground and a dog park.

NORTH DAKOTA CAMPGROUND EXPANDS LIMITS OF STAY

Fort Rice Campground, 28 miles south of Mandan, now allows campers to stay 30 days instead of ten. The month’s stay costs $325, paid in advance, and is non-refundable. The campground has 10 electric hookup sites, a dump station, vault toilets and access to water. The park has access to Fort Rice State Historic Trail Head for the Roughrider ATV Trail.

OREGON CITY HIKES TAX ON TRAVELERS

If you stay less than 30 days at any lodging including campsites in Estacada, a 6% tax will be added to your bill. The tax goes into effect in July. The state of Oregon collects a 1.8% lodging tax, and Clackamas County collects a 6% lodging tax.

VERMONT CAMPGROUND TO OPEN IN JUNE

Kingdom Campground opens in Lyndon on June 19 with 100 campsites, 50/30/20 amp electric, an in-ground swimming pool, playground and a general store with a deli and ice cream. The 190-acre site is on the Passumpsic River in the state’s Northeast Kingdom.

• At Beaver Creek, Kentucky, work has begun on a 40-site campground that may open as early as next month.

• In North Flagstaff, Arizona, things are moving ahead for a redevelopment known as Village Camp Flagstaff. An older mobile home park is being removed and the site will eventually have 289 RV sites plus tent sites, cabins and a recreation center. The 30-acre meadow site will break ground in the summer of 2021. Although final approval hasn’t been gained, preliminary proposals have passed.

