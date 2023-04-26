Can I leave the RV’s water heater on electric all the time when plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water heater uses both LP and electric. Can I leave the electric on all the time to heat water when connected to shore power? Thank you. —Ben, 2003 Monaco Knight

Dear Ben,

The short answer is yes; however, here is the longer answer. From what I see in most of the RV Trader and other used listings, your water heater is a 10-gallon electric/LP model.

When you leave the water heater on it will continue to “cycle,” which is heating the water to a certain temperature, typically 120 degrees, shutting off until the temperature drops about 15-20 degrees, then starting back up to heat it again. This happens all day and night, so it does put an additional strain on the heating element as it operates on resistance and basically “glows” hot, which means it would wear out faster.

Don’t let water heater turn on without water in it

The main issue, in my opinion, is risking the unit turning on without water in the tank. If you run the unit without water in the tank, the heating element will get too hot and burn out within a few minutes and could cause other damage to the unit. Since it only takes about 10 minutes or less for a water heater to get to operating temperature, it seems to me it wouldn’t be that much of an inconvenience to turn it on and off.

The heating element itself is not that expensive, and you can find them on Amazon here.

The issue is the labor to get to it and what other damage to the unit might happen. Sometimes it takes out the entire water heater.

Clean the tank out a couple times a year

I have done this on propane models quite often. What I found was the water seemed to get a little skanky with all the temperature changes. Keep in mind that you are typically using hard water that has a lot of calcium, lime, rust, and other minerals. If you do decide to leave it on all the time, I would recommend cleaning the tank out a couple times a year. Use a water heater wand to get the 2” of scum that settles on the bottom and doesn’t flow out with simple gravity when draining. Find one on Amazon here.

If the RV’s water heater is a Suburban model, it will have an anode rod that is part of the drain plug. This rod acts as a sacrificial metal for the minerals in the water to attack and deteriorate. It’s not a huge issue; however, leaving water in the tank continually and leaving it on will “cycle” the water from hot to cold to hot. That continual chemical reaction will deteriorate the anode rod faster.

